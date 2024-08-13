Cox and Moore score personal bests in Greenville loss to Beavercreek

Greenville junior Vera Cox shot a personal best 43 on the road. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville senior Callee Moore also shot a personal best with a 50.

BEAVERCREEK — The Greenville Lady Wave traveled to Beavercreek Golf Course to play the Beavercreek girls golf team on August 12.

The Lady Wave were led by Vera Cox with a 43, Callee Moore with a 50, Sofia Chrisman with a 55 and Taylor Trissel with a 55. Also playing for the Lady Wave were Ava Good with a 69 and Kennedy Schoen with a 69.

Beavercreek was led by Nora Meek with a 39, Hailey McKenzie with a 39, Caitlyn Larson with a 46 and Olivia Bowers with a 53.

Vera Cox had a personal best for nine holes with a 43 and Callee Moore had a personal best with a 50.

“The girls played well on a hard golf course. We still need to work on a few things but the work they are doing is starting to pay off,” head coach Tracy Haines said.