DD214s and NBG242s recording on Wednesday of fair

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Recorder will be offering to help veterans with their DD214 and NGB 242s again this year at the Darke County Fair. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Marshall Combs were present.

Recorder Hillary Holzapfel announced they will be in the veteran’s building for the third year in a row from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 to help veterans file their neccessary forms.

“We will be recording DD214s and NGB22s. We need original copies,” Holzapfel said.

She said they will record them and return the documents to each veteran that day. They will also be able to check to see if a form has or has not already been recorded.

“If you bring those in, we will record those, and then you can get your vet card that same day in order to receive your Darke County Veteran’s benefits,” Holzapfel said. “Also while we are there, we will be bringing our property fraud sign-ups.”

Property fraud is when there is an exchange of real estate that is made in a fraudulet transaction; meaning it was made without the property owner being aware. Holzapfel said it can be done through a mortgage or a deed.

“It is still on the rise as one of the fastest growing white collar crimes in America, so we will bring out sign-ups and other literature people can take with them,” Holzapfel said.

In regards to continued veteran services, the Darke County Commissioners signed off on a transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Veterans due to the original budget not allocating enough appropriation. A total of $5,000 was taken out of the other operating fund and transferred into the outreach funding.

The commissioners also approved a mandatory expense request from the Darke County Job & Family Services for Kandy Foley to attend the Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates Annual Celebrate Kids Conference in September. Lodging for the event is estimated at $120 and meals are $180 for a grand total of an estimated $300.

The commissioners will meet on Thursday in their next Regular Session starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Administration Building: 520 South Broadway. These sessions are open and welcome to the public, and they provide time for question and comments to be spoken aloud at the end of each meeting.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].