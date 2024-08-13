Greenville boys golf finishes 12th at Troy Invitational

Greenville freshman Hayden Null shot a 94 in the Troy Invitational. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

TROY — The Greenville boys golf team finished 12th at the Troy Invitational at the Troy Country Club on August 12.

The team shot a 374. Brody Weaver led the team with a 90. Cole Oswalt shot a 92, Hayden Null shot a 94 and Drew Beisner and Josh Baker both shot a 98 to round out the scoring. Carson Good didn’t finish too far behind with a 99.

Head coach Brian Stickel said he was pleased with how sophomore Weaver and freshman Null bounced back from a couple of bad holes to have an overall good round.

The team will take on Tippecanoe on August 15 at Turtle Creek at noon for their first MVL match of the season.