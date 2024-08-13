Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

July 25

MENACING: Officers responded to the 400 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a disorderly subject yelling at cars outside the residence. Officers located the suspect known to them as Christina Fischer, sitting on the porch outside the residence. Officers asked her if she was yelling at vehicles, and she stated she was. She appeared intoxicated and was slurring her speech. While speaking with Fischer, the neighbors walked outside, and she began to argue with them. Officers were informed that Fischer was being a nuisance to the tenants in the apartment building by threatening people and destroying property. Video was provided to prove the alleged incidents. In one video she can be seen walking past a neighbor, who moved to the side to allow Fischer threw, and she said “I’ll f-ing rape you, godd*** whore.” In the second video, Fischer can be seen walking with a broom when she noticed a sign hanging on the entry door to an apartment. In the video she is shown reaching up, grab the sign, pulled it off, and then threw it behind the heater. Fischer received a citation for criminal damaging and menacing.

July 30

DOMESTIC: At 7:35 p.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a domestic not in progress. The female complainant and her 13-year-old daughter were in the lobby. They stated approximately 20 minutes prior, she and her husband were involved in a verbal altercation at their residence. She stated the two are currently going through a divorce that has not been finalized yet. She stated that towards the end of the argument, the husband began breaking and throwing items inside their residence. She stated that is when she and her daughter gathered some items and left on foot originally headed towards her dad’s house. The female stated the husband began following them in the family vehicle, which is when she decided to come to the police department. While speaking to the female and her daughter, officers indicated a traffic stop on the husband in reference to the incident. He advised of the same sequence of events and admitted to breaking items. He advised he wanted to go back to the residence to gather items and was headed to his brother’s house in Kentucky. After verifying with both parties no physical altercation occurred, he was sent on his way. All parties stated there was no physical altercation, other than throwing and breaking items.

Aug. 1

THEFT: At 2:11 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a possible theft that had occurred. The manager stated on June 18 a male suspect rented equipment and was supposed to have it returned within a week. On July 18, officers were able to make contact with the male via telephone where he advised the male he had 48 hours to return the equipment. On Aug. 1, the manager called and stated the male still had not returned the equipment and had lost contact with the male. Officers made contact, and they told him it had to be returned on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. The male agreed, and on Aug. 2, at 8:20 a.m. officers received a call from the male where he advised he had truck problems and wouldn’t be able to make it until 11:30 a.m. Officers told him if it wasn’t back by 11:30 a.m., they would go through with charges for theft. At 11:26 a.m. officers received a call that the equipment had been returned. There is nothing further.

Aug. 2

CPO VIOLATION: At 10:27 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a CPO Violation. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a male who informed them that a male suspect has been staying at the residence which is two houses down. The protection order was filed on July 3, and it is effective until June 24, 2025. The male stated he saw the suspect park his vehicle in front of the address before entering the residence. The address is within 75 feet from the male’s residence. Officers then contacted the suspect and advised him he was within the 75-foot distance that is stated in the protection order. Due to changes of the protection order, no charges have been filed at this time.

Aug. 3

CPO VIOLATION: At 9:38 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a possible protection order violation. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a male in regards to a male suspect violating the protection order. The protection order shows the male to be a protected person against the male suspect. From July 3, 2024 until June 24, 2025. The male stated that on the above date around 8:40 p.m., the suspect was driving down West Water Street and got in line with his house and revved his engine up causing an annoyance to him, his partner, and their baby. The male also stated that ever since the male has been back living on Water Street, they have had more problems again. Officers were able to get a video showing the male revving his vehicle before coming to a stop. Officers advised the male the report and video will be taken to the prosecutor office to see if it is enough evidence for a charge. Once they hear back, they will follow up.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]