Leugers Insurance celebrates award

MARIA STEIN — Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. retained its Best Practices status for 2024, joining an elite group of independent insurance agencies from across the United States.

The Best Practices agency designation is awarded to participants in the Best Practices Study, which analyzes and documents the business practices of the highest-performing insurance agencies in the industry.

Over 2,600 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated for the selection process. For the 2024 Study year, only 235 independent agencies throughout the U.S. qualified for and retained their status as Best Practices agencies.

“As an agency we strive to be among the best in the industry and be on the cutting edge of technology and product knowledge,” says Brian Seitz. “We feel this makes us more effective and efficient to provide a top-notch experience for the clients we serve and the carriers we represent.”

Since 1993, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories.

Best Practices agencies are selected every three years through a rigorous nomination and qualifying process. Each agency must be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in its revenue category to be awarded Best Practices status.

Best Practices agencies retain their status annually during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review. 2024 is the third year of the current three-year study cycle.

Leugers Insurance Agency was founded in 1914 and can offer insurance products from a number of different companies including Auto Owners, Buckeye Insurance Group, Celina Insurance Group, Safeco, Westfield and more. With offices in Maria Stein, Celina, St. Marys, Ottawa, Sidney and Delphos, Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. offers complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services.

For further information, please contact Brian Seitz at Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. at 419-925-4511.

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”) is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing over 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans, and retirement products—from various insurance companies.