Local blood drives scheduled

DARKE COUNTY — The regional blood supply is at its lowest point of the summer with critical shortages of every blood type. Support local hospital patients in need by donating at on of the following blood drives.

Union City Lions Club community blood drive Monday, Aug. 19 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St.

Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 to noon at 320 North Main St., New Madison.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

August is the final month for all registered donors to receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.