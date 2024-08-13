ODOT will have new director in October

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine recently announced that Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks will step down as director on Sept. 30 and that Pamela Vest Boratyn will be nominated to serve as ODOT director beginning Oct. 1. Boratyn will need to be confirmed by the Ohio Senate.

“I want to thank Director Marchbanks for his leadership of ODOT since the beginning of my first term as governor,” said Governor DeWine. “Jack has shared my vision for increasing safety on Ohio’s roads and making sure that our transportation system works efficiently to serve our residents, businesses, and visitors. I am also pleased that Pam Boratyn has agreed to serve as ODOT’s new director. Pam has a passion for public service and a wealth of experience in the transportation sector.”

Jack Marchbanks has served as ODOT director since 2019. He has agreed to serve as a senior policy advisor to help ensure a smooth transition for the new director.

Before accepting the ODOT post in January 2019, Marchbanks earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) from Ohio University and plans to return to academia in the future. He also looks forward to devoting more time to promoting the preforming arts and African American culture, two of his lifelong passions.

“I take pride in what the ODOT team accomplished for the citizens of Ohio on my watch,” said Director Marchbanks. “And I thank Governor Mike DeWine for affording me the privilege to lead one of Ohio’s most important and impactful agencies.”

Pam Boratyn has worked at ODOT in various capacities over a 30-year career in public service including as Assistant Director and Chief of Staff. In addition, Boratyn worked for former Attorney General DeWine for eight years as General Counsel and oversaw the Transportation Section. Under former Attorney General Betty Montgomery, she was Chief of the Transportation Section. Currently Boratyn serves as the Deputy Executive Director of the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund.

With a mission to provide a transportation system that is safe, accessible, well maintained, and positioned for the future, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) supports the state highway system and promotes transportation initiatives statewide. As a more than $3 billion per year enterprise, ODOT invests the bulk of its resources in system preservation through maintenance, construction, and snow and ice operations.