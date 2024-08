Versailles senior Ella Porter ties the school record for home nine-hole score with a 37. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

BRADFORD — The Versailles girls golf team started out MAC play with a 194-227 win over Parkway at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on August 12.

Ella Porter tied the school record for lowest nine-hole home score with a 37. Danielle Francis shot a 50, Brooke Keiser shot a 52 and Madelyn Farver shot a 55 to round out the scoring. Lucy Schmitmeyer had a 62 and Keira Rahm had a 66.

For Parkway, Shay Boroff led with a 46. Alex Carpenter had a 54, Amanda Barrett had a 59 and Morgan Louth had a 68.