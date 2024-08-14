APL one of many to receive grant from Reid

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health Community Benefit is distributing nearly $100,000 to 21 local organizations for the second of three grant cycles this year.

This grant cycle focuses on physical activity, nutrition, and weight by improving the health of the community by encouraging healthy choices and reducing the disparities related to activity and nutrition.

Amigos is one of 21 organizations to receive second cycle grant funding from Reid Health Community Benefit. The funds will support the tennis program at Amigos.

“We were impressed by the outstanding work being carried out by this cycle’s applicants within the communities served by Reid,” said Jess Przybysz, Reid Health Community Benefit and Engagement Director.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationships with these organizations and collaborating to enhance the health of our service area,” she said.

Requests were evaluated based on their ability to improve access to exercise opportunities; adults 20+ who are obese or sedentary; child food insecurity rate; food insecurity rate; and adults who frequently cook meals at home.

“This was a very competitive grant cycle, and we received 44 applications which is the most we’ve ever gotten,” said Brian Schleeper, Community Benefit Specialist.

The Community Health Needs Assessment identified three priorities – mental health and substance misuse; physical activity, nutrition, and weight; and maternal, infant, and children’s health. As a result, the Community Benefit Grant Program awards $300,000 over three grant cycles for significant health needs annually.

“The organizations we funded have some very creative and impactful programs and projects that in our service area,” Schleeper said. “We look forward to seeing how they’ll address the health indicators in this cycle and improve the lives of those they serve in our communities.”

Applications for the third cycle focusing on maternal, infant, and children’s health closed on Aug. 9.

The awards for the second cycle include:

$5,000 to Amigos toward its youth tennis program.

$4,000 to Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church for food and supplies for monthly meals and food distribution and Food Health Forum.

$6,500 to Birth to Five, Inc. toward staffing and supplies for its Parents as Teachers program.

$5,500 to Bridges for Life for food and supplies for its weekly “Dinner at the Lamp” community meal.

$5,000 to Cardinal Greenway, Inc. toward the free bike rental program.

$5,000 to Circle You Help Center, Inc. to purchase food to distribute to children in need through Communities In Schools of Wayne County and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County.

$5,000 to Communities In Schools of Wayne County toward staffing and snack supplies for students and families in need.

$2,400 to Council on Rural Service Programs, Inc. for its Gateway Youth Programs to purchase supplies for its youth running program.

$5,600 to Fayette County Food Council, a part of Fayette County Community Voices, to purchase bag to table meal kits to be given away at its Friday night meal.

$5,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana for the Produce Hope Initiative in Fayette, Franklin, Union and Wayne counties.

$7,500 to Petra Projects, Inc. to purchase food and supplies for a weekly meal.

$5,000 to Preble County YMCA to provide staffing, supplies, and program materials for its Livestrong program.

$5,000 to Randolph Central School Corporation to purchase food for its Weekend Backpack food program.

$5,000 to Red Life Pantry, a part of Redemption Life Church, to purchase food and supplies for nutrition class.

$7,500 to Refuge of Hope to support staff and food for its women’s shelter.

$3,375 to Richmond Family YMCA to purchase physical activity equipment.

$3,095 to Richmond Indiana Pickleball Inc. to purchase one court drying roller for pickleball courts.

$5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana to purchase food for the mobile markets in Randolph County.

$1,875 to the Arcanum Public Library to support its healthy cooking class.

$2,564 to the Shepherd’s Way Christian Ministries Cross Road Recovery Center for Women to support women in its program to use the YMCA. The funds help to cover staffing, transportation, and annual membership to the YMCA.

$5,000 to YWCA Dayton for food and kitchen supplies for domestic violence housing units.

Community benefit is the basis of the tax-exempt status of not-for-profit hospitals. Community benefit is defined as programs or activities that improve access to health services, enhance public health, advance health knowledge through research and education, and/or relieve the burden of government to improve health.

In 2010, the Affordable Care Act added new requirements for tax-exempt hospitals in the areas of community health needs assessment (CHNA), implementation strategy, billing and collections, and reporting. In 2014, the IRS issued final rules implementing these requirements. The goals of these provisions are to ensure tax-exempt hospitals are meeting the health needs of their communities and to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

Grants, along with other specific outreach and requirements to meet Reid Health’s not-for-profit status, have put more than $168 million back into the community in the past five years. A committee of Reid’s governing board and community members reviews grant requests. The grants are awarded as part of the health system’s efforts as a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization.

More information about the Reid Community Benefit program, the health needs assessment and the implementation strategy can be found at ReidCommunities.org.