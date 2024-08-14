Arcanum boys golf wins non-conference match over Versailles

By Drew Terhall
ARCANUM — The Arcanum boys golf team earned a 169-184 home win over Versailles at Beechwood Golf Course on August 13.
Graham Brubaker led the Trojans with a 34. Luke Stephens shot a 41, Lance Brinksneader shot a 45 and Sam Rose shot a 49 to round out the scoring. Both RJ Brothers and Seth Fearon scored a 50.
For Versailles, Brayden Wagner led the team with a 41. Ethan Phlipot shot a 44, Maddox Stonebraker shot a 49 and Austin Ruhenkamp shot a 50. Seth Shafer scored a 55 and Gavin Hehct scored a 56.
Arcanum is now 2-0 on the season with Versailles falling to an 0-2 early in the season.