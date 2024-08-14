Four juveniles injured in crash on State Route 47

ANSONIA — On Aug. 13, at approximately 10:42 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Union City Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 47 and Coletown Lightsville Road in reference to an accident with injury

The preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2012 Ford F150 driven by a juvenile was traveling south on Coletown Lightsville Road. The juvenile failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign traveling into the pathway of a black 2015 Chevrolet 3500 driven by Colton Prescott, 32, of Portland, Ind., that was traveling west on State Route 47. The two vehicles struck in the intersection. Prescott was treated at the scene by Ansonia Rescue and was transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries. The juvenile driver and three juvenile passengers were also treated at the scene and were transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries by Union City Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office