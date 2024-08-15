Ansonia police chief gives school safety reminder

Ansonia Police Chief John Puckett

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Police Chief sent out a letter to residents regarding the upcoming school year and traffic restrictions.

As summer comes to an end and the start of a new school year approaches, the Ansonia Police Department reminds everyone to be extra cautious on the roads. With kids going back to school, there will be an increase in traffic around school zones and buses loading and unloading students.

Please be vigilant and watch for stopped school buses with their lights flashing. It is illegal to pass a school bus when its stop arm is extended, as children may be crossing the street. Let’s all do our part to keep our kids safe.

Remember to slow down in school zones and be on the lookout for children walking or biking to school. It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and obey all traffic laws to ensure the safety of our youth.

Thank you for the cooperation and for keeping the safety of our communities a top priority. Let’s work together to make this school year a safe and successful one for all.

Sincerely, Chief John Puckett, Ansonia Police Department.