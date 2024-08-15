Buckeye Buckaroos prepare for fair

GREENVILLE — The Buckeye Buckaroos are preparing for fair! We picked our stalls for fair! We assigned what day we were doing decorating night, what day we were having breakfast, what day for pics and what food to have on our barn duty night! We reminded everyone of barn safety talk that some firefighters came in and did for us. Angie Bender went over rules and the schedule for the fair. Shannon Langston had a sportsmanship talk with everyone and stressed about being a good example to fellow onlookers and small kids and Amy Rismiller went over fair safety!

Kayla Moody handed out the Golf outing sponsorship prizes that some members won.

Emily Hartman talked about having fall fun day for our club.

We were informed that there is one open spot on the Jr Fairboard this year. Applications were due August first, but if you are interested they will still accept late applications.

Our next club meeting is the 9th at 6:30 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. If you are new to 4-H or looking for a change feel free to stop by and check us out!

Kaylie Miller, reporter