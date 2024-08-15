Greenville City Schools provides updates on Harmon Field and tennis court repairs

Harmon Field is in the midst of being repaired after the press box, bleachers, lights and the field were torn apart from the tornado in May. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools has provided the following update on the Harmon Field and outdoor athletic facility repairs.

Presently, the Greenville City School District has many approved contractors, from both our insurance adjusters and the district board and administration, working and making repairs at our football stadium.

The astroturf has been removed and we expect a new shock pad and turf to be installed starting next week. The light poles are scheduled for delivery next week and will begin installation soon after. These poles are being set in position so they will not have to be moved when the district begins the new stadium bleachers. A smaller version of a press box for interim use is presently being constructed along with minimal handrail and stadium repairs. The district maintenance staff are replacing necessary bleachers where needed.

Finally, contractors are also on board to repair the three tennis courts that were scratched and replace the damaged fence at both the tennis courts and stadium. We expect to begin movement on our two dugouts that need repair in the near future.

The district continues to work toward making stadium repairs to salvage much of this season at the stadium. If the stadium is not ready for the first home football game, the athletic department continues to plan to utilize the Jennings Track & Field Complex as needed for our home football games.

The athletic department continues to have the district support to move any varsity football games off site if determined necessary. We are cautiously optimistic that we will make the necessary repairs for the home football season, as well as the remaining soccer and home lower-level football games, from that point on. As we all know, flexibility with construction scheduling related to weather and unforeseen issues is always a possibility and we have to continue to be ready to adjust. Please know that construction repairs are on their way and visible.