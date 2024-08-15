Greenville girls golf play well in loss to Tippecanoe

Junior Sofia Chrisman shot a 52 in the road match. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

TIPP CITY — The Greenville Lady Wave golf team traveled to Homestead Golf Course to play Tipp City.

The Lady Wave fell to Tipp City 187-212.

The Lady Wave were led by Vera Cox with a 46, Sofia Chrisman with a 52, Callee Moore 55 and Taylor Trissel with a 59. Also playing for Greenville were Paityn Lehr with a 61 and Kennedy Schoen 66.

Tipp City was led by Ella Berning with a 40, Olivia Kreusch with a 42, Ava Hanrahan with a 51 and Kylee Schreiner with a 54. Adelyn Deppen and Bristol Kovaleski both had 64.

“The girls played the well considering that we had not played Homestead in the past and the course has some very tough holes,” head coach Tracy Haines said.

The Lady Wave are now 0-1 in conference play and 0-3 overall.