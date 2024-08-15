MusicWorks registration begins

PORTLAND, Ind. — Arts Place in Portland, Ind. will be hosting MusicWorks, a comprehensive program of music instruction for all ages. Students learn to read music, proper playing techniques, and the fundamentals of music theory. Experienced teaching artists share their passion and enthusiasm for music.

MusicWorks runs from Sept. 3 through April 25, 2025. The registration deadline is Sept. 6. Locations for MusicWorks are Jay County Campus of Arts Place, 131 E Walnut St, Portland, Ind., and Blackford County Arts Center, 107 W Washington St., Hartford City, Ind.

Price list for the 2024-2025 school year:

Registration Fee: $25

Student MusicWorks Lessons: $570 ($71.25 per month)

Adult MusicWorks Lessons: $650 ($81.25 per month)

Instrument rentals: $80 ($10 per month)

Registration fee + first month lesson fee and first month rental fee (if applicable) is due at time of registration.

Registration Link: https://myartsplace.easybooking.site/

Lesson times will be scheduled in the order registrations are received. Please respond promptly when you are contacted.

MusicWorks is made possible by the following generous sponsors: The Portland Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, Randolph County Community Foundation, WPGW Radio, Dennis and Marianne Horn, and Shoemaker Charitable Gift Fund.

For more information or questions on how to be involved, please contact Arts Place by calling 260-726-4809 or emailing [email protected].