The scores are in: Access Engineering receives letter of intent

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Access Engineering will receive a letter of intent for the design of the Fort Jefferson Sewer Project. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Marshall Combs were present.

Darke County intends to enter into a contract with Access Engineering for the design services for the Fort Jefferson Sewer Project. Aultman said that Fort Jefferson is one of three projects, and Fort Jefferson is 100 percent under the county’s jurisdiction.

“We have received all of the score ratings with the recommendation to move forward with the engineering firm of Access Engineering,” Aultman said.

Combs thanked everyone who submitted a project summary to be considered for review and ratings. In total, there were five organizations that submitted projects. Access Engineering Services received the highest score of 96.33 points meaning they fit the criteria for the project the best. A close second was Mote & Associates with 90.33 points for matching the criteria, the lowest score came in at 61.33 with everyone else falling in between.

The Board of Commissioners wish to thank these firms for their interest and submissions to the project and to all other projects as well. Demolition Project number eight was also a topic of discussion for Thursday’s meeting, as they decreased the total contract price with Mikesell Excavating by $3,200 and moved it to the H&H Environmental Asbestos Remediation & Removal Project.

The $3,200 came from the removal of landfill fees that will be paid by Asbestos Removal Contractor, H&H Environmental, so because H&H will be paying the fees instead of Mikesell, a change in the contract for the companies was made in order to accommodate those fees.

Not only was a money transfer within those projects approved, the commissioners also signed off on a transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Municipal Court. In order to cover fingerprint maintenance, a total of $4,000 was transferred from member dues into the maintenance and equipment maintenance fund.

A fund advance for the 2021 CHIP Home Grant for $10,160 was passed to cover Metzner Improvement for owner rehab work in Arcanum. This fund will be advanced back into the account once revenue is received.

A congratulations is in order for numerous county employees, as both Gayle Rismiller and Jesse Green are having retirement celebrations to commemorate their jobs well done. Rismiller will be celebrating on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 2-4 p.m. in the Municipal Court. Light refreshments will be offered.

Green is hosting an open house to celebrate his accomplishments on Aug. 27 from 2-4 p.m. in the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office located on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse right across from the elevator. Family, friends, and colleagues are all welcome.

The next commissioner meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m. in the Administration Building located at 520 S. Broadway. It is a public meeting, so they would like to welcome anyone who would like to attend.

