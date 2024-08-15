United Way’s Stuff A Bus successful

United Way’s Becca Cotterman (left) is shown with volunteers who helped collect items for the Stuff a Bus campaign. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way recently concluded its Stuff A Bus School Supply Drive. On behalf of the staff and Board of Directors, they would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Darke County community for its support of this effort. They appreciate every business and individual who dropped off supplies. Thank you for another successful year.

“School supplies and fees are a financial hardship for many families throughout Darke County. It was crucial that we collect as much as possible this year for our local students. We are so grateful for everyone who helped us. We couldn’t have done it without you!” stated Darke County United Way Executive Director Becca Cotterman.

They would like to thank the students from the Blue Angels 4-H group who spent two hours sorting, counting, and then dividing the school supplies. They would also like to thank the businesses who were collection sites: Farmers State Bank, Greenville Federal, GNB Banking Centers, and Versailles Savings & Loan.

Stuff A Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Anthony Wayne.

For those who would still like to donate, they encourage you to donate to your local school district directly.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in our community. For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 937-547-1272 or [email protected].