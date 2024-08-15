West Nile Virus found in Arcanum

A mosquito confirmed to be carrying the West Nile Virus was trapped at the ball diamonds in Arcanum. Metro Creative Services

ARCANUM — The Darke County General Health District (DCGHD), in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has tested and identified one mosquito positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in a sample collected on Aug. 6. The WNV positive sample was identified by ODH on Aug. 14. The mosquito was collected from a trap located at the Arcanum Community Baseball Park in Arcanum.

As youth sporting events continue throughout the summer and fall, it is important that participants and spectators alike take proper precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. These precautions include applying repellents registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on exposed skin, and wearing light colors and long sleeves and pants.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes and can lead to fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord.)

Approximately 80 percent of people who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop an illness or not. Those who do develop symptoms usually do so between three to 14 days after they are bitten by the infected mosquito. There is no specific treatment for WNV infection, and care is based on symptoms.

Here are a few ways the public can minimize the number of mosquitoes & prevent bites:

• Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property (even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitoes.)

• Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips. You may also opt to utilize air conditioning instead of open windows if possible.

• Keep swimming pool water treated & circulating. Keep empty and covered when not in use.

• Ensure roof gutters drain properly & clean clogged gutters in the spring & fall.

The DCGHD will continue to trap in this location and other locations throughout the county as summer continues. As part of the county’s Integrated Pest Management Plan & Ohio Environmental Protection Agency mosquito control grant, the Health Department will ask the Village of Arcanum to spray for mosquitoes in this, and surrounding areas. Please continue to do your part to minimize mosquito breeding locations and protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses. If you have questions, please call the Health Department Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at 937-548-4196 ext. 225 or 233.