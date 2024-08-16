Antonick joins Minster Bank

Jason Antonick

MINSTER — Minster Bank is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Antonick as a Commercial Lender. In this position, he is responsible for loan production and renewal, relationship and portfolio management, business development and continuing the bank’s mission to help our local communities prosper through profitable funding opportunities.

Antonick brings over eight years of relationship management and lending experience to Minster Bank. Dan Heitmeyer, Vice President of Commercial Lending, expressed his excitement of the appointment by saying, “I am pleased to welcome Jason to the Commercial Banking Team. He has several years of professional banking experience, having worked most recently for a large regional bank in the Dayton market. We look forward to utilizing his experience as we expand our services to both existing and prospective customers in Miami and Montgomery Counties.”

In addition to his banking experience, Antonick demonstrates a long-standing commitment to community service through many causes. In January of 2024, he was appointed to the Montgomery County Arts and District Council. He also serves on the House of Bread board, and the Dayton Police Department’s Steve Whalen Committee. Prior civic engagements include the I-70/75 Development Association (Treasurer), Dayton Art Institute Associate Board, and Northeast Priority Land Use Committee. He graduated from Wright State University with a degree in Organizational Leadership. Antonick currently resides in Dayton with his wife, Jessica Bertolo, and their three children, Hayley, Liam, and Luisa. He will work primarily out of the bank’s Troy branch on Experiment Farm Road.

