Darke Co. Foundation awards community grants

Shown are (front row) Colin Batten, Peggy Grim, Ashlynn Beisner, Jennifer Overholser, Cait Clark, Christyana Roberts, Luke Watercutter, Cheryl Collins, Shelly Snyder, Isaac Wiant, Kirsten Poteet, John James, (row 2) Melissa Riethman, Cindy Rose, Tasha Rosengarten, Cami Snyder, Ruth Barga, Megan Delk, Jaime Stocksdale, Jessica Berry, Megan Smith, Leslie Rhoades, Emily Pepple, Erin Rismiller, (row 3) Justin Travis, Brad Feldner, JR Price, David Warner, Brian Happy, Jason Ahrens, Becca Cotterman, Annie Sonner, Christine Lynn, Anne McKinney, Karen Schultz, Theresa Hampshire, Virginia Kagey, Debbie Nisonger, Cindy Dickman, Annette Stewart, (back row) Rev. Doug Klinsing, Jeff Vaughn, Matt Hammaker, P.J. Burgett, Brandon Ervin, Christopher Rohwer, Brandy Buck, and Ethan Tauscher. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation distributed $262,000 in community grants in August, including awards to 59 non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents. Congratulations to these deserving groups that provide meaningful programs in our community.

Representatives gathered at Greenville’s Birchwood Center for DCF’s annual grant recognition program. The awards support a variety of causes that enrich and strengthen the well-being of our residents. Purposes include education, the arts, health and wellness, youth development, community projects, civic beautification, animal welfare, and more.

Grant money came from 45 donor-directed funds, mostly permanent endowments, that distribute investment income every year while maintaining the original gift amount. Funding also came from the Friends of the Foundation Fund that is bolstered each year by hundreds of community supporters. For information on starting a fund that provides community grants or scholarships, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or visit its website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

The following groups received funding from the Darke County Foundation: ACES School, Anna Bier Gallery, Annie Oakley Committee, Ansonia Schools, Arcanum A# Music Boosters, Arcanum Schools, Arcanum Public Library, Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Darke/Shelby County, Boys & Girls Club of Greenville, Bradford Schools, Bradford Youth Association, Brethren Retirement Community, Bridges 2 College, Cancer Association of Darke County, Community Help Center of Union City, Darke County Center for Arts, Darke County Historical Society, Darke County Pregnancy Help Center, Darke County Senior Outreach, Darke County Soccer Association, Darke County United Way, Empowering Darke County Youth, EverHeart Hospice, Fort GreeneVille DAR, Franklin-Monroe Schools, Gateway Youth Programs, Greenville City Schools, Greenville Community Unity, Greenville Girls Softball Association, Greenville Municipal Concert Band, Illumination Ministries, Kinder Korner Preschool, Main Street Greenville, Pitsburg Fireman’s Association, Pitsburg Lions Club, Pitsburg Village, Radiant Lighthouse Church, SafeHaven, Shelter from Violence, The House that Lulu Built, Trinity Lutheran Church Versailles, Upper Valley Career Aspire, Versailles FFA, Versailles Schools, YMCA of Darke County, and Y.O.L.O. of Darke County.