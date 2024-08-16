Shown above are local Democrats preparing their tent for the 2024 Great Darke County Fair, and they will especially be urging the re-election of U. S. Senator Sherrod Brown. Stop by the Tent on the main midway by the Coliseum, and you can register to vote, receive valuable election information and sign up for one of the Democrat’s raffles. The party is under the leadership of Chairman Matt Guyette, Vice-Chairman Joy Roseberry, Secretary Sue Knore, Treasurer Amy Erisman and Assistant Treasurer Noah DeCamp.
Democrats returning to fair