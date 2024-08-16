Local Briefs

Singles Dance is Aug. 24

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Aug. 24. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 cover charge. The band will be Hibberd Connection. Additional Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, single or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

DCRTA will meet Sept. 11

GREENVILLE — The DCRTA (Darke County Retired Teachers Association) general membership meeting/luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 202 W. 4th St., Greenville (corner of W. 4th and Sycamore). Park behind the church, enter through the back door, and take the elevator to the basement meeting room. The program, “The Importance of Voting in America, will be presented by Darke County Board of Elections representatives. Beanz Buttercream Bakery will be catering the meal of chicken alfredo, salad, breadstick, and cookie at a cost of $13 (checks payable to DCRTA). You will need to bring your own drink. Reservations must be sent to Jean Kelly by August 30, 2024. Make reservations using any of this contact information. Note that she no longer has a land line. Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304, 937-423-0274 (leave message or text, if needed); [email protected].