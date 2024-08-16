Ribbon cut on 168th edition of Darke County Fair

It was a soggy start to the 168th edition of the Great Darke County Fair. The Darke County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to signify the start of the annual event. Many dignitaries were on-hand to celebrate the opening of the 2024 fair. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The 168th edition of the Great Darke County Fair is finally here! Although there a few showers predicted throughout the week, the temperatures will be perfect for attending the fair. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the week with evening temperatures down into the upper 50s. It should be an outstanding nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opened its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

A lot of activities will take place across the fairgrounds this year. As always, the concert generates a lot of buzz and this year is no exception. The concert has been moved to a Thursday night and will feature classic rock band BTO (Bachmann-Turner Overdrive). You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet until you see a BTO concert. They will definitely be Taking Care of Business on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. Great tickets are still available for the concert.

That’s only one day of exciting events. Visitors will find there are eight more thrilling days just like those. Horse racing, tractor pulls, motorcycle racing, high school band concert and not just one demolition derby, but two demolition derbies are events taking place in front of the Grandstand. On Sunday evening, the buses will hit the demolition derby track in front of the Grandstand. This will be a first for the Darke County Fair. While that would be more than most fairs can handle, it is just the beginning of what is in store at the Great Darke County Fair.

Fair goers will have plenty of livestock to see in the north end of the fairgrounds with junior fair and open class cattle, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and rabbit shows lined up. Or, head to the south end to see a variety of horse shows, including the ever-popular horse pulls.

The dog shows will have a new home this year. Although construction isn’t completed on the Cargill Community/Education Center and Hill Dog Show Arena, the building will host the dog shows this year. The dog department has scheduled events throughout the entire week.

Still not enough? Stroll the midways and get your fill of festival food. Try something new or find your familiar favorites. Funnel cake, elephant ears, sirloin steak, cheese curds, lemon shake-ups, sausage sandwiches, French fries… and the list goes on and on. If it’s deep fried, you can probably find it at the fair.

Do you want more? The Great Darke County Fair has it. Stop by the south end midways and enjoy the thrilling rides from PrimeTime Amusements or stop by the Gazebo for free musical entertainment from regional artists. Try your hand at horseshoes in one of their daily tournaments. Increase your knowledge at any number of educational displays or visit the Youth Building on the final Friday of the fair for the Friday Sampler. You can also see one of the cutest shows on the fairgrounds on Monday when you stop by the Youth Building for the Little Miss & Mister Darke County Fair contest.

There is so much to see and do at the Great Darke County Fair. For a full list of activities, visit the Daily Advocate booth in the Coliseum and pick up a fair magazine. The magazine has the official fair schedule. Also be sure to take a look at our television featuring pictures taken during this year’s fair. Who knows? You might just see yourself.

Do you have pictures you want to share your favorite moments from the fair? We’d love to see them. Send them to rberry@aimmedimidwest with “fair pictures” in the subject line. Be sure to include names of those in the pictures. They could appear in our special section in September. Also, be sure to save your favorite pictures for a contest next summer. Your picture could be featured on the cover of our 2025 Fair Magazine. This year’s winner was submitted by Nicki Weyrick with Jackson’s Favorite: The Tractors.

