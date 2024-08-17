Is it a matter of saber rattling

By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

Since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last month, the world has been on high alert, anticipating an attack on Israel by Iran. As of the time of this writing, no attack has occurred.

My mailbox has received emails asking about the pending invasion by Iran. What will happen to Israel? Is this coming attack something prophecied in the Bible? These are only two of the many questions coming in.

The Bible does speak of a coming invasion by Iran upon Israel. But, at this point, if Iran attacks soon, it does not appear as if this is the invasion spoken of in Ezekiel 38-39.

Can Iran attack Israel? Yes, it most definitely can. The Bible does not prophecy every military conflict. Just because the Bible does not mention an event does not mean the event will never happen.

When we examine Ezekiel’s prophecy closely, we see far more than a few missiles launched or only one nation’s army marching across Israel’s border.

For clarification purposes, I will use the modern-day names of the nations involved in Ezekiel’s invasion. If the Biblical name is different, I will put it in parentheses the first time I write it.

The nations invading Israel, as described in Ezekiel 38-39, are Russia (Magog), Iran (Persia), Ukraine (Gomer), Turkey (Togarmah), Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia (these three collectively are Tubal), Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan (these four collectively are Meshech), Ethiopia, and Libya (Ezekiel 38:1-6).

Where this invasion falls within the sequence of events is a controversy among biblical scholars. Opinions range from before the rapture to between the rapture and the start of the Tribulation period to sometime during the Tribulation. I believe the invasion falls during the Tribulation. Mainly because Israel is at peace and thinks she is safe. Ezekiel 38:11, “And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will go to them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls, and having neither bars nor gates.”

Since her recreation in 1948, Israel has never felt safe. At some future date, Israel will hand her protection over to the Antichrist. Because of the promises of the Antichrist and the victory achieved by Israel in the battle of Psalm 38, she will feel at rest. By the way, the treaty between Israel, the Antichrist, and “with many” nations starts the Tribulation period (Daniel 9:27, Isaiah 28:14-22).

After the defeat of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and the Palestinians (Psalm 83) and the promise of protection from the Antichrist, Israel feels safe. However, no earthly help arrives when this hoard comes across the border. Ezekiel 38:13 suggests that the Western powers attempt to negotiate something before the invasion kicks off, but all they do is talk.

How can this be? How can a nation at rest defeat Russia, let alone Russia, Iran, Turkey, Ukraine, and all the others?

The only answer is that God intervenes. When the invasion comes, there is a massive earthquake (Ezekiel 38:18-20). The earthquake is so strong mountains will topple. God then sends confusion into Israel’s enemies. They begin killing each other (Ezekiel 38:21). Soldiers will suddenly become sick, and “an overflowing rain, and great hailstones, fire and brimstone” will begin to fall from the sky (Ezekiel 38:22).

When the smoke clears, the battle kills all but 16% of the invading forces (Ezekiel 39:2). It will take seven years to clean up the mess left by this massive invasion force (Ezekiel 39:9-10).

So, where are we now? What is going on?

Hamas hit Israel hard last October. Her response continues to be massive, even with missiles coming in daily from the north and the threat of an Iranian attack. Israel’s response speaks volumes to her enemies. It not only shows that Israel has had about enough, but it also shows that the annihilation of Israel (their ultimate goal – Psalm 83:4) will not come easy.

Israel’s response to October 7 will cause her enemies to take a step back and reevaluate. Next time, and there will be a next time, Israel’s enemies will come simultaneously with a greater force – the battle of Psalm 83.

Psalm 83 brings about an outcry for peace in the Middle East – step in the Antichrist, the treaty’s signing, and the Tribulation period’s start.

Russia, Iran, and the rest will then think that a massive thirteen-nation alliance can finally eliminate that little tiny country, the size of New Jersey, and start marching toward Jerusalem.

In the end, God has His way. All the events in the world and everything that is going on are part of God’s plan. Sometimes, we do not understand what God is doing or why, but one thing is sure: He is in control.

Preacher Johnson is the Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Website: www.preachers-point.com; Email: [email protected]; Mail: 25 W 1200 N; Kingman IN 47952. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Timothy-Preacher-Johnson-101171088326638. All Scripture KJV.