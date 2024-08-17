Rhodes State hosts RN to BSN ceremony

LIMA — Rhodes State College is proud to announce its first-ever pinning ceremony for students in the Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Completion program that took place on July 31. This event honored the achievements of five exceptional graduates: Thomas Coon, Kiera Leiss, Mallory Neargarder, Timothy Ranes, and Julie Retcher.

Rhodes State College began offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in the Fall semester of 2023 in response to the nursing shortage in the region affecting hospitals and a variety of healthcare facilities. This is the first bachelor’s degree program approved for Rhodes State College.

“The white coat and pinning ceremony is a significant milestone in the nursing profession. The pin not only represents the nursing program from which the student graduates but also embodies symbols that convey the program’s philosophy and conceptual framework,” said Dr. Melissa Harvey, Assistant Dean of Nursing. “It marks the culmination of an educational journey and heralds the beginning of new professional career possibilities. For our five BSN graduates, the pin symbolizes their hard work, compassion, and commitment to lifelong learning.”

The white coat signifies a transformative shift from an Associate Degree nurse to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) prepared nurse. It symbolizes the purity of purpose affirmed by achieving the BSN credential.

Rhodes State College is committed to providing quality education and fostering an environment where students can achieve their highest potential. The RN to BSN Completion program is designed to build on the knowledge and skills of registered nurses, preparing them for advanced roles in the healthcare field.