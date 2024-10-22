BRC will host blood drive

GREENVILLE — Support cancer patients and the local blood supply during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating at the Brethren Retirement Community blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita Oct. 1 through Nov. 2 receives the “Fight Cancer” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Register to donate at any Solvita blood drive Sept. 30 through Oct. 26 to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game Nov. 30 in Columbus.

Cancer and its treatment can damage blood cells causing many cancer patients to rely on regular blood and platelet transfusions to help them survive. One fourth of all blood donations in the U.S. goes to help cancer patients.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.