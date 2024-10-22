DCP announces upcoming events

GREENVILLE — Join Darke County Parks for one of the many programs they have planned this fall.

Artisan Brick Oven Pizzas, Oct. 29, 5:30-8 p.m., at Historic Bear’s Mill. They’re going to try their hand at making pizza in the wood fired oven adjacent to beautiful Bear’s Mill and the Greenville Creek. Just bring a lawn chair and your willingness to attempt something new. Pizza dough will be made with Bear’s Mill stone-ground spelt flour. Registration required. There is a $15 fee.

Conservation Kids After School Program, Nov. 7, 4:15-5:30 p.m., at Bish Discovery Center. At this free after-school program participants will learn all about environmental sustainability. Explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting. Adventure awaits. Come discover nature and then learn how to protect it. Ages 8-11. Registration required. This is a free event.

Yoga: All Level Flow, Nov. 14, 6 p.m., at Bish Discovery Center. This is a simple, calming flow perfect for those brand new to the practice. This practice will help to relieve stress while toning your muscles, increasing your range of motion, and improving flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat or a blanket. Registration required. This event is free.

Bear’s Mill Christmas Preview Open House, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at Historic Bear’s Mill. Get in the mood as they deck the Mill in anticipation of Christmas. The mill store will be stocked with seasonal decor and gift items. Grinding demonstrations with the miller at noon, 2, and 4 p.m. For more information, or to register, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.