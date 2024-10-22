DCRTA general membership meeting

GREENVILLE — The DCRTA (Darke County Retired Teachers Association) general membership meeting/luncheon will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11:30 a.m., at Wayne HealthCare, Community Rooms 1 and 2. Wayne HealthCare Food Services will be catering the meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls, pumpkin fluff, water, and tea.

The cost for the meal is $13 with checks made to DCRTA.

The program will be presented by Karen Droesch, WHC Registered Dietician/Certified Diabetes Educator, who will discuss ideas on healthy eating for senior citizens. To access the community rooms, enter from the Harrison Street side. The community rooms will be on the left corner. Or, you may park on Sweitzer, go through the double doors next to the coffee bar, and walk straight down the hallway to the community rooms on the right. Reservations must be sent to Jean Kelly by Nov. 1.

Make reservations using any of this contact info: Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, Ohio 45304, 937-423-0274 (no landline phone now; leave message or text, if needed) or [email protected].