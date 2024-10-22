Juvenile nabbed in suspected car theft

GREENVILLE — In the early morning hours of Oct. 22, multiple vehicles were reported stolen in the City of Greenville. Greenville Patrol Officers successfully located two of the stolen vehicles that were found abandoned in the city.

A deputy from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office spotted one of the stolen vehicles traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127 near State Route 49 South. The driver, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dayton, fled the scene on foot after driving off the roadway. Law enforcement was able to apprehend the juvenile, who will face charges of Grand Theft related to the vehicle theft.

Additionally, Greenville Patrol Officers recovered another stolen vehicle that was reported stolen in Preble County. At this time, at least two vehicles remain unaccounted for.

The Greenville Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating these crimes and apprehending all suspects involved. They urge citizens to please remove their keys from their vehicles, lock their vehicles, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Current stolen vehicles from the City of Greenville:

2018 Gray KIA SUY Ohio Registration: JSJ2354

2024 Black/Chrome Chevrolet Corvette Ohio Registration: KKR4701

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle thefts is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Joseph Monnin at (937) 548-1103.