New National Honor Society members

Congratulations to our new NHS members for 2024 and thank you to Mrs. Arling and the NHS committee for a lovely tapping ceremony held at the high school last week.

Newly inducted were Charlie Weiss, Clark Lemons, Cole Kessler, Grace Psczulkoski, Avery Leeper, Bella Armstrong, Brooklyn Kreusch, Caleb Wiant, Camden Pfahler, Cheyenne Swisher, David Simpson, Grace Fry, Cameron Beisner, Lance Brinksneader, Lillian Larkins, Malachi Wright, Micah Arbogast, Remington Hatfield, Robby Arling, Samuel Kerns and Trinity Schweitzer. Thank you to the current members who helped lead the ceremony: Landon Miller, Landon Wagner, Payten Parks, Quinn Jorgensen, Mackenzie Cantrell, Emma Rogers, Lexi Gibbons, June Cooke, Ethan Hartman, Carter Rice, Noah Egnor, Shiloh Brown, Kennedy Rose, Katelynne Michael and Anna Stump.

The Village of Arcanum will have two issues on the ballot on November 5th for the citizens of Arcanum as issue #4 and #5. Issue #4 is a replacement levy for a 0.5 mill levy that will provide funds to maintain the village expenditures including facilities, street maintenance, equipment maintenance to name just a few. Issue #5 is a replacement levy for a 1.6 mil levy that will provide funds in the same manner as Issue # 4. If both levies pass, they will generate $120,000 annually to the village. The original levies were passed in 1976 and 1984, with both levies generating $26,190.00 a year. There has not been an increase in levy funding for general operations for the village in 40 years. The levies are again on the ballot due to the renewal not passing in March earlier this year. Since they are not a renewal, they are now called a replacement levy(s).

How are the Levy Funds Spent? The revenue from both levies helps provide the following: Residential leaf removal, mowing, maintenance of public restrooms, snow removal, curb painting, sign replacement, street cleaning, street patching, tree trimming, building maintenance, vehicle maintenance, fuel expenses, training, and maintaining Ivester Park and the Arcanum Nature Preserve. What is a Tax Levy? A levy is a property tax voted on by citizens that helps stabilize a village’s finances. A local operational levy provides extra funding that is used to pay for day0-to-day operations. Revenues received from Tax levies are used to supplement inflation, raising costs, and promote lower income taxes. When a village passes a levy, the village is required to spend the revenue received on the program identified in the ballot measure and it expires after 5 years without voter re-approval. What will it cost me? The combined levies will cost $74 per year for every $100,000 assessed value of your property. Please note that the assessed value is 35% of the market value of your property. Keep Arcanum Thriving, vote YES on November 5.

Save the Date! Trick or Treat in the Village of Arcanum will be on Sunday, October 27th from 2 to 4 p.m. The Ham ‘n Bean Dinner and Halloween Parade will be held on Thursday, October 31st. The Bean Supper will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Park (123 George Street) and the

Halloween Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Field House and finish at Veteran’s Park. The annual costume contest will conclude the parade at Veteran’s Park.

Coming to Arcanum Public Library is a paranormal experience! The Symposium, Paranormal Symposium, is for patrons eighteen and over. See what paranormal investigators might use in their business and hear some stories of places the Midnight Shadows Paranormal Society of Tipp City has been to. The program is on Tuesday, October 22nd at 6:30 p.m. Please call the library at 937-692-8484 to add your name to the list or sign up at the front desk. Space is limited for this fascinating peek into paranormal investigating!

Healthy Cooking classes will be held at the APL for 10 weeks on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. Classes began on September 12th and run to November 14th; you can still attend. There will be a variety of topics, and food will be prepared and tasted at each class. Insta-pot and Air fryer recipes will also be featured. Call the library at 937-692-8484 or quickly visit to add your name to the list to ensure they have adequate supplies for all participants. Patrons can sign up for individual classes, or for multiple classes.

Save the Date! The Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be on November 29 and 30. This is the best Christmas bazaar around every year with lots to choose from and fantastic prices! You don’t want to miss this one!

