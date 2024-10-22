Shriners have successful can drive

The Darke County Shrine Club was able to fill its trailer with aluminum cans thanks to the support of the community. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Shrine Club extended a thank you to the community. Their Oct. 12 aluminum can drive was a huge success due to your donations. Because of those who contributed, they were able to fill the Cans For Kids trailer for the children at Shriners Children’s Hospital. They extend a heartfelt thank you to all of you who have donated, so far. They have collected Cans For Kids for many years and will continue for years to come. Keep your cans coming. They hope to fill it again to help the children.

Your cans can save lives. The Darke County Shrine Club collects aluminum cans to help the children at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Their hospital works miracles in the lives of children every day at no cost to their families ever. Every can helps. If you would like to donate cans you can contact them for drop off or they would be happy to pick them up. Just text or call 937-621-9320 with any questions or if you need them to pick up your cans for you.