Spirit deployed to hurricane affected areas

Spirit EMS sent 18 ambulances, a wheelchair van and 37 crew members to areas affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is pleased to announce the successful return of the majority of its ambulance crews after a critical 19-day deployment in areas affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Currently, two ambulance crews remain deployed in the Carolinas, continuing their support efforts.

Under a FEMA contract with American Medical Response (AMR), Spirit EMS dispatched 18 ambulances and one wheelchair van, along with 37 crew members and additional medical supplies, beginning Sept. 25. The first five ambulances returned after their mission in Florida, while two ambulances that departed the following day remain in the Carolinas on standby as needed.

Upon arrival in the affected regions, crews operated under the guidance of FEMA and state and local EMS agencies. The returning teams were welcomed back with a procession led by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Spirit EMS colleagues.

Brian Brown, Spirit EMS Operations Manager, is still on the ground in the Carolinas. He shared, “Upon arriving at our staging area in South Carolina, we were initially on standby. Soon, we began assisting local 9-1-1 systems and providing care at a shelter for those affected by the hurricanes. Our crews ensured that medical needs were met, from oxygen support to wound care, while also facilitating inter-facility transports.”

Spirit EMS President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway noted that this deployment was the largest in the organization’s history. He expressed gratitude for the EMS community’s response, stating, “The interest in joining our deployment team to assist those in need has been incredible. Our internal team worked diligently to process nearly 300 applications in just a few days, enabling us to send additional resources to the region.”

While seven ambulances initially deployed in late September, the additional 12 units were called upon as Hurricane Milton again threatened and deployments again began on Oct. 5.

Despite the large response to the south, Hathaway emphasized that operations at home remained unaffected during the deployment. “Our commitment to those we serve locally has not wavered,” he explained. “While some staff were away, others stepped up to maintain our services.”

He extended his thanks to the team members who facilitated the rapid addition of EMS personnel for the disaster response, acknowledging the hard work that went into preparing for this deployment.

“This was truly an all-hands-on-deck effort,” he said. “From local banks ensuring our crews had adequate funds to our internal staff, who worked late to prepare backup ambulances for safe deployment, everyone came together for the benefit of those in need.”

Hathaway expressed his deep appreciation for Disaster Preparedness Liaison Jeremy Miller, Employee Relations Director Carie Pope, Life/Career Coach Anita Miller, and Administrative Assistants Larissa Winchester, Deb Hathaway, and Naomi Hathaway for their swift actions in facilitating the disaster response team. He also credited Vice President Aaron Guthrie and Carol Hathaway for their logistical support in acquiring 72-hour supplies and helping centralize ambulances for deployment in the early hours of the morning.

This deployment marks Spirit EMS’s second hurricane response effort in 2024, following their earlier assistance during Hurricane Debby in August. As a network provider for AMR since 2019, Spirit EMS is proud to contribute to disaster response efforts.

Hathaway concluded, “It is an honor for our dedicated team to respond to these emergencies. Our personnel from various stations across Ohio and Indiana stand ready whenever the need arises.”

Employees from several of the company’s stations in Ohio and Indiana participated in this deployment, including those from Greenville, Celina, Defiance, Houston, Van Wert, and Liberty, IN.

AMR is FEMA’s prime emergency medical service response provider, holding a national agreement with FEMA to provide ground ambulance, air ambulance, paratransit services, and non-ambulance EMS personnel to supplement federal and military responses to disasters, acts of terrorism, or other public health emergencies.