College, Career and Military Fair at VHS

VERSAILLES — Make plans to attend the eighth annual College, Career and Military Fair sponsored by Versailles FFA and High School Guidance Counselor Hollie Ahrens on Monday, Nov. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. This College Fair will be free and open to grades ninth through 12th along with the students’ parents.

Business/Colleges that will attend include: Army, Ashland University, Bowling Green State University, Bluffton University, Defiance University, Edison Community State College, Heidelberg University, IU East, Ivy Tech, Miami University, Mount St. Joseph, Ohio Northern University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Rhodes State, Sinclair Community College, University of Toledo, Upper Valley Career Center Adult Education, Gannon University, Choice One Engineering, Midmark, ARCH, Wayne Hospital, Brethren Retirement Community, Darke County Economic Development, and Cooper Farms.