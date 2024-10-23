Commission accepts recycling bids

The Darke County Commission meets in regular session on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building. Meetings are open to the public. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Bids for recycling collection containers located throughout the county were opened on Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Darke County Commission. Darke County Solid Waste received bids from Best Way of Indiana and Rumpke.

Although the bids were opened, Krista Fourman-Unger, director of Darke County Solid Waste District, will review the bids before making a recommendation for approval from the Darke County Commission. Best Way offered a bid that would cost the solid waste district $4,910 per month for the first two years and then would increase for the remaining three years. Rumpke’s bid was $321,529 for the five-year period. The solid waste district would pay $58,920 a year for the first two years with Best Way’s bid and approximately $64,305 a year under Rumpke’s bid. Both companies had add-ons such as charges for inaccessible containers and additional pick-ups. Darke County Solid Waste District has 17 locations where recycling containers are located. Some of those locations have more than one container. Fourman-Unger explained some of the containers are public and some are dedicated for school use. A decision will be made at a later commission meeting. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes accepted the bids for review.

The Village of Arcanum submitted a change order for construction under the neighborhood revitalization project. The village will be paying an additional $76,171 for additional road work. The majority of the cost is for additional asphalt and pavement removal. Although the village received funding under the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant, the cost for this part of the project will come directly from the village. Commissioners approved the change order. Commissioner Aultman clarified the changes are approved by the village prior to coming to the commission.

The expedited petition for annexation into the Village of Osgood was also approved by the parties prior to making its way onto the agenda for the Darke County Commission. The village will be annexing a little over 27 acres into the village. According to Aultman, the annexation is needed for expansion of the industrial park in Osgood. The landowners, which includes the Village of Osgood, Do Good in His Name, Inc. and RDTB, LLC, have all agreed to the annexation. The county is not required to hold a public hearing because of the expedited nature of the annexation. The Darke County Commission approved the annexation.

