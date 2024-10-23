Hayner hosts movie Nov. 1

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

Double Indemnity is a 1944 classic American film noir. The film was based on James M. Cain’s novella of the same name. The screen play was written by Raymond Chandler and Billy Wilder, who also directed the film. Fred MacMurry stars as an insurance salesman who is seduced by a provocative housewife played by Barbara Stanwyck. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards and continues to set the standard for the best in Hollywood film noir.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.