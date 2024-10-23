Hep C and HIV testing in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department and Hep C Cure Squad have teamed up with Grace Resurrection Community Center to offer Hepatitis C and HIV testing at The Grace Resurrection Community Center Soup Kitchen on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This testing is at no cost to you.

Grace Resurrection Community Center’s Soup Kitchen is located at 433 E. Water St., Greenville. The soup kitchen operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon, with doors open for fellowship at 10 a.m. The entrance is on Boston Street. This local resource is for Darke County residents only.

Early detection of Hepatitis C and HIV can help people stay healthy, get the care and treatment they need, and have better health outcomes. Testing is quick and easy, a simple finger prick with results in 15 minutes. Services also include a provider consult and medication shipped right to your door should you test positive.

The Darke County Health Department offers monthly Hepatitis C and HIV testing in partnership with Hep C Cure Squad. Stay up to date on clinic dates and information by visiting our Facebook page, Darke County General Health District and website www.darkecountyhealth.org.

For any questions on this clinic, call 937-548-4196 ext. 235.