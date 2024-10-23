Heritage Park welcomes county and state support

Shown are (front row) Heritage Park board members, Brian Griesdorn, Bill Brandewie, Mike Poling, Angela King, Mike Bowers, (back row) Brian Pearson, HB Hole III, Tony Rose, and Matt Aultman. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — The Heritage Park Board was happy to welcome local government officials to discuss the planned improvements to the park. This group was instrumental in helping Heritage Park secure $175,000 in capital appropriation funds to assist with the restroom and lighting projects.

A special thank you to State Representative Angie King for her tenacious support to secure these grants. Additional thanks to State Senator Matt Huffman, County Commissioner Matt Aultman, and Director of Economic Development Mike Bowers. This was a long process and the commitment to make this happen went above and beyond. At one point both Aultman and King worked with the team late into the evening to meet an application deadline.

If you would like to donate, checks may be made payable to Heritage Park and mailed to PO Box 108, Versailles, Ohio 45380. If you have a question or are interested in learning more, email [email protected] or contact Tony Rose 937-638-3132, HB Hole 937-417-5945 or Brian Griesdorn 937-417-3227. The Heritage Park board is also considering additional improvements and would welcome your support and input.

Heritage Park was established in 1985 by Poultry Days with a second phase added shortly thereafter. The Heritage Park Board was established to actively manage the park and oversee maintenance and improvement. While open to the public, the park is privately owned and does not receive government funding. Operations are funded from Poultry Days festival proceeds and volunteer labor from the Heritage Park Board.