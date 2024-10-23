High-speed chase ends with arrest

Marshall Perry

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 22, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a Darke County Sheriff Deputy observed a southbound Silver Chevy Monte Carlo on U.S. Route 127 south of Kruckeberg Road traveling at a very high rate of speed.

After the deputy caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle continued eastbound on Sebring Warner Road trying to elude the deputy at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at the intersection of Jaysville-St. John’s Road. The vehicle continued eastbound on Sebring-Warner Road where it crashed into the woods, striking a tree at the intersection of Sebring-Warner Road and Culbertson Road.

The driver Marshall Perry, 20, of Celina and front seat passenger had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by Greenville Township Fire Department. Both driver and passenger were checked by Greenville Township Rescue and released at the scene.

The driver Marshall Perry was placed into custody for failure to comply.