Local Briefs

LifeWise Academy fundraiser

GREENVILLE — Faith Baptist Church, 740 E Russ Road, Greenville, will be hosting a fundraising Pancake and Sausage Supper with a silent auction for Greenville LifeWise Academy on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 4-7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, kids 6 and under are $3 with a max of $40 per family. There will be a gluten free option for anyone interested.

New Madison UM Harvest Supper

NEW MADISON — The New Madison United Methodist Church is delighted to announce the return of their Harvest Supper. They invite you to join them on Nov. 9 with serving starting at 4:30 p.m. Their menu will include turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, noodles, cranberry salad and a variety of desserts. The church is located at 149 N. Main St., New Madison. They are handicap accessible. They simply ask for a free will offering if you are able. They look forward to seeing you again.

Utilities committee meets

GREENVILLE — The Utilities Committee of the Greenville City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, to discuss replacing commercial and residential water meters in the city.