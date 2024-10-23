North Star celebrates park’s rennovations

Donors, distinguished guests and members of the community were on-hand for the celebration of North Star’s official opening of the newly constructed and renovated park. Submitted photos North Star Community Park Renovation Project Facilities Committee: Travis Wilker, Carolyn Wilker, Alex Davis, Craig Stammen, Deb Seger, John Kindell, Rachel Bergman, Katie Davis, Steve Ruhenkamp, Keith Hemmelgarn, and Kevin Selhorst. Not pictured: Ted Ruchty. Submitted photos North Star Community Park Board: Joyce Hemmelgarn, Dan Gilbert, Rachel Ruchty, Lisa Langenkamp, Steve Ruhenkamp, Jim Bruns, Craig Stammen, Deb Seger, and Keith Hemmelgarn. Submitted photos

North Star Community Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Huge Success

NORTH STAR — The significance of a ribbon cutting ceremony is to mark the official opening of a newly constructed facility. The North Star community managed this in great style on Sunday, Oct. 13. Some 200 community leaders, donors, and distinguished guests gathered in the beautiful new shelter house in North Star Community Park to mark the beginning of a new era in the center and heartbeat of the community.

Following a successful capital fundraising campaign, the new shelter house with accessible men’s, women’s, and family restrooms, an expanded concession area, a storage room, and larger under-shelter seating was constructed in the same location as the previous building that served the community for over 40 years. Also, a safer press box was built behind the ball diamond with storage added on the bottom of the structure and a media/announcer booth built on top of the structure. Paved and lighted walkways to ensure handicap/stroller access to the baseball diamond, shelter house/restrooms, and playground have been installed. During the ceremony, it was noted that in the spring of 2025, asphalt will be replaced in the park’s south parking lot and concrete poured to replace and expand the north parking lot.

Travis Wilker, Mayor of the Village of North Star, started the program by welcoming everyone and thanked them for joining the North Star community to celebrate its new park facilities. He introduced village council members Dan Arling, Tim DeLand, Doug Niekamp, Caleb Smith, Jason Stammen, Sara Timmerman, and Village fiscal officer, Carolyn Wilker.

Wilker continued by introducing Lauren Pohl, daughter of Brenda Subler Pohl; and, granddaughter of Bruce and Darla Subler and the late Rita Subler. Lauren honored our country beautifully by singing the National Anthem. Lauren, a 2024 graduate of Versailles High School, traveled home from Miami University to celebrate the occasion.

Katie DeLand, secretary of the North Star Community Association (NSCA), introduced and welcomed special guests – State Representative Angie King, Darke County Commissioner Larry Holmes, Darke County Treasurer Scott Zumbrink, Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Bennett, and Aaron Flatter, candidate for county commissioner.

DeLand explained that NSCA was formed by a group of caring women whose vision was to provide recreational opportunities, enriching educational programs, and engaging family activities for community residents. She emphasized how the group works together to host fundraising events, etc. to roll out their mission. She further explained the idea of renovating North Star Community Park was brainstormed after deciding the former restrooms should be updated. DeLand introduced her fellow NSCA members, Rachel Bergman, Carrie Black, Sarah Davis, Megan Knapke, Rachel Selhorst, Audrey Stammen, and Carolyn Wilker.

DeLand continued the program by explaining how Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and State Representative Angie King worked together to secure a $50,000 Ohio Capital Improvement Project award for the park renovation project. She introduced Representative King who presented a proclamation from the State of Ohio on the completion of a successful capital campaign that funded the new park facilities.

Craig Stammen followed and explained how the Park Renovation Facilities Committee gave of their time and talents to work diligently to research the North Star community’s needs regarding the park; and, then developed a plan, worked to fund and ultimately manage the building of the new facilities. He commended the group for their insight to make the facilities accessible and inclusive for everyone to enjoy for generations to come. He introduced those joining him on the committee: Rachel Bergman, Alex Davis, Katie DeLand, Keith Hemmelgarn, John Kindell, Ted Ruchty, Steve Ruhenkamp, Deb Seger, Kevin Selhorst, Carolyn Wilker, and Travis Wilker.

Stammen continued by sharing that he is the chairman of the newly formed North Star Community Park Board. He explained this group will help the village maintain the beauty of the park, further develop the playground, focus on maintenance work, etc. and introduced fellow board members: Jim Bruns, Dan Gilbert, Joyce Hemmelgarn, Keith Hemmelgarn, Lisa Langenkamp, Rachel Ruchty, Steve Ruhenkamp, and Deb Seger.

Stammen remarked the members of the North Star community maintain a strong faith in God, country, and one another. He invited Mary Miller, minister, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, to come forward and offer a blessing over the buildings. Minister Miller shared an appropriate scripture reading and followed with a prayer of thanksgiving for our country and the freedom to gather to celebrate. She prayed in thanksgiving for the new buildings and those who worked to bring the project to fruition. She prayed for safety for all those that visit the park and that it may be a place of joy, of relaxation, and of connection for many years to come.

Wilker thanked Minister Miller for her kind words and prayers. He wrapped up the ceremony by inviting everyone to look at the beautiful donor wall sometime during the day. He called attention to donation receptacles placed around the shelter house. He shared that NSCA members were collecting donations to assist the family of Kevin and Gwen Bergman noting that their 16-year-old daughter, Brooke, was injured in a serious car accident in September and intentions are to help offset expenses for the family. Over $5,500 was raised.

Wilker thanked everyone again for being part of this momentous occasion and for being a part of the North Star community’s history. He invited the members of the Facilities Committee to come forward and asked that Deb Seger have the honor to cut the ribbon. He explained that Deb was the driving and organizing force in keeping this group structured, accountable, and energized. Her passion for the project and patient professional fundraising knowledge was invaluable, and she truly was so deserving to officially cut the ribbon.

After the ribbon was cut and a delicious lunch shared, the day continued with many reveling in NSCA’s annual Fall Fest. It was a day enjoyed by all – one that will be remembered for many years to come. Another chapter was added to the rich history of the vibrant community of North Star.