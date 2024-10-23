Versailles utilities honored at conference

Village of Versailles Utilities received a System Improvement Honorable Mention and a Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — The Village of Versailles was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2024 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference.

Village of Versailles Utilities received a System Improvement Honorable Mention and a Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category. It was also announced that a utility employee would be receiving an AMP Hard Hat Safety Award.

The System Improvement Honorable Mention was in recognition of the Circuit Number Five – Reed Road Three-Phase Extension and Upgrades Project, which consisted of various improvements and the extension of electric lines along a major county road in the community. The upgrades were intended to improve electric service to a new municipal water production well located in the area.

While the project’s main purpose was to bring service to the well, it has also greatly increased electric reliability in the area.

The Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category is in recognition of no loss time due to reportable accidents.

The Hard Hat Safety Award recognizes an employee who adheres to on-the-job safety procedures, promotes electric safety within their department and is 100 percent safety conscious. The winner will be announced by the utility at a later date.

“Safety is truly important in our industry, and we are always happy to commend the hard work and great safety practices of all those awarded,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP Vice President of Technical Services and Compliance.

Additionally, Village of Versailles Utilities was commended for its participation in AMP’s Mutual Aid Program in recognition of the mutual aid assistance it provided to the City of Celina and the Village of Lakeview. Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of AMP membership, as it ensures that assistance is available when it is needed most.

“Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of our industry, and I am sincerely grateful to all the Members that took part in our response efforts this past year,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP Vice President of Technical Services and Compliance.

The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 30–Oct. 2 in Columbus. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.