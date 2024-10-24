Baker shares birthday with five generations

Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 12, 1927, Thelma L Baker was born. She is a native of Greenville and has been part of the community her entire life. On Oct. 12, Baker was visited by her son, grandson, great-granddaughter and great-great granddaughter for a five generation celebration. This rare event was documented in the photo.

The ages represented span from 5 to 97 years. Also present for the event was her grandson Chris and his wife Jennifer, and Thelma’s niece Diana and her husband Doug Webb. The family members convened from areas over two hours distant from Greenville. Diana and Doug provided a wonderful medley of songs on piano and violin, as well as singing of birthday wishes.