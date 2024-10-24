Chapter Degree recipients announced

The Versailles FFA Chapter degree recipients are (back row) Drew Geisendorff, Josh Henry, Eli Keiser, Jake Bergman, Owen Mendenhal, Kalivia Petitjean, Mattew Subler, Noah Seger, Makayla Subler, Cale Garland, (middle row) Jake Bergman, Seth Bergman, Jenna Breeze, Alayna Dirksen, Logan King, Brooklyn Livingston, Margaret Schmitmeyer, Josh Meyers, Juli Stephan, Madilyn Wagner, (front row) Cheyenne Archey, Kallie Banks, Liam Barga, Jensen Bruey, Monica Evers, Brooke Keiser, Allison Pierron, Jack Subler, and Trina Tuente. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Oct. 14, the Versailles FFA held their monthly meeting and Chapter FFA Degree Ceremony. A chapter degree is obtainable by all second year FFA members, and certain requirements must be met by those members.

Those members that received their Chapter FFA Degree include: Caden Adkins, Joshua Meyers, Cheyenne Archey, Kalivia Petitjean, Kallie Banks, Allison Pierron, Liam Barga, Margaret Schmitmeyer, Jace Bergman, Noah Seger, Jake Bergman, Mackenzie Spradlin, Seth Bergman, Kaden Starkey, Jenna Breeze, Landen Starkey, Jensen Bruey, Juli Stephan, Jack Subler, Carson DeMange, Matthew Subler, Alayna Dirksen, Makayla Subler, Monica Evers, Mason Smith, Cale Garland, Trina Tuente, Drew Geisendorff, Madilyn Wagner, Joshua Henry, Cole Williams, Trent Huber, Hunter Williams, Brooke Keiser, Eli Keiser, Brooklyn Livingston, Logan King, and Owen Mendenhall.

Also as part of the ceremony, Ohio FFA Vice-President at Large Josie Jennings spoke to the chapter degree recipients about trying new things even if it disorganizes what you already had. To end the ceremony, all members and parents of the chapter degree recipients enjoyed desserts, apples and apple cider.