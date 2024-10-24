Chapter shows appreciation to farmers

Versailles FFA members Madlyn Wagner and Brooklyn Livingston are shown feeding area farmers as part of the Feed the Farmer Program in which Versailles FFA distributed over 100 meals this fall. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA distributed over 100 meals, SMV signs, coloring bags, thank you notes and Darke County Chamber of Commerce goodie bags to local farmers this fall to show appreciation through Feed the Farmer Program. Thank you to Phelan Insurance and Darke County Farm Bureau for the sponsorship.

During late September and throughout October, Versailles FFA was busy distributing meals to farmers in the fields. The meals were distributed to local farmers in the Versailles, North Star, Osgood, Yorkshire, Willowdell and northern part of Greenville. Area farmers were given two sandwiches, chips, apple, yogurt, dessert and chocolate milks with thank you cards made by Versailles High School students and coloring pages from the Versailles Elementary children.

New this year, Phelan Insurance served as a sponsor of the meals and Darke County Farm Bureau provided SMV signs that were distributed with the meals. Thank you to you to Phelan Insurance staff member Madison Warner for assisting with the distribution. Thank you to Versailles FFA members that assisted with this activity throughout the harvest season. The Versailles FFA would like to thank Dannon yogurt for the free yogurt and thank you to the elementary students for coloring pages and Versailles High School students for the thank you notes. The Versailles FFA appreciates the support of Darke County farmers.

In addition to the meals, safety bags were also distributed through the Darke County Chamber of Commerce. Most of all, thank you to the area farmers for all they do to feed the world.