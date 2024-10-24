Scoop, Sparky and Advocat took in one of the recent Daily Advocate/Early Bird Halloween Parades. Daily Advocate Dress up solo or come dressed with a group and join in on the fun in the annual Daily Advocate/Early Bird Halloween Parade and stay for Main Street Greenville’s Beggar’s Night. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate/Early Bird will once again host the annual Halloween Parade during Main Street Greenville’s Beggars Night festivities. The event will be held rain or shine with a provision for an inclement weather location. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

Children and adults of all ages wishing to participate in the parade and costume judging are invited to begin lining up at 6:30 p.m. next to Wayne Cinema at the corner of South Broadway and West 5th Streets. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and travel through the downtown to area to the Traffic Circle. Political campaigning is not permitted in the parade.

There are several categories for judging with the winner of each category taking home $30. Second place will receive $20 and third place will receive $10. The categories include children age 0-5; age 6-12; age 13-adults; and costume groups – all ages. The prizes will be awarded at the fountain on the Traffic Circle.

New for this year is a $100 grand prize for overall best costume. The prize is sponsored by Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics.

In case of inclement weather, the Beggar’s Night Costume Contest will be held indoors at Sure Shot Tap House, 117 E. 5th St., Greenville.

Immediately following the parade and costume judging, Beggar’s Night festivities will include trick-or-treating in the downtown business district. The trick-or-treat event is for children ages 12 and under and must be dressed in costume and accompanied by an adult. Children must be present to receive one treat per child per stop. Sidewalk traffic will flow the same direction as street traffic.