GHS opens school for walking

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School will open its doors to community members seeking a warm, safe place to walk on winter evenings.

The public is invited to walk at the high school from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, and continuing through March 20, 2025. There will be no walking during Christmas break.

Also, if school is closed during a day or there are parent/teacher conferences, then it will be closed to walking that evening. A complete calendar of available walking dates will be available to walkers at the sign-in desk.

Greenville High School opened its doors to walkers many years ago. The Greenville Board of Education has continued to support this activity in the high school.

In the past, dozens of people enjoyed the program. The Greenville City School District is happy to support this wellness activity to benefit residents of the community. Seven and a half laps around the interior hallway loop are equivalent to one mile. Walkers go in a clockwise direction on Mondays and Wednesdays and counterclockwise on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The district is pleased to provide a safe, free and warm place for people to walk. The program does not cost the school district extra money because volunteers monitor the walkers and custodians are usually working in the building during the evening. Thank you to those who help monitoring the activity including SADD Club, IMTV, NHS, NJROTC, Key Club, Foreign Language Clubs, Student Council, Med Tech, Science Club, Environmental Club, student body, members of the school board and school district personnel.

Those interested in walking at the high school are asked to enter by the main entrance by the flagpole. Sign in upon arrival and check off your name when leaving. Walkers are asked to walk only on the first floor. No running or jogging is allowed. Also, not allowed are skateboards, rollerblades/roller skates, or roller shoes (shoes with wheels). Students under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

The Jennings Track and Field Complex will also remain open for those that want to walk outside.

Enjoy the activity to assist you with your wellness.