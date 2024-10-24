Miss Bubbles begins sixth year of collecting coats

Allison Dynes, owner of Miss Bubbles Laundry, encourages people to drop of used or new coats in the bin. After the used coats have been cleaned, they will be available for persons in need to come in a get one. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Miss Bubbles Laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza behind Hibbets Sporting Goods and across from Subway, has begun its sixth annual coat drive. They are currently collecting gently used coats for men, women and children. The coat drive will continue through February 2025.

According to Allison Dynes, owner of Miss Bubbles Laundry, the business will also accept hats, mittens and gloves. Before any of the winter weather wear goes out the door to a new owner, it will be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

“There has been an overwhelming response to our community’s need for coats,” said Dynes. “So, all donations of gently used or new coats, especially youth sizes, are greatly appreciated.” Dynes said Miss Bubbles will be donating 100 new coats this year and is hoping those able to provide new coats will give again this year. Because of the need, she is hoping to receive several coats with hats and mittens attached to the coat.

Miss Bubbles Laundry tries to make this process easy for the giver and the person in need. “People don’t need to be embarrassed or ashamed to get what they need,” said Dynes. If a person has a coat, or other winter weather wear, it can be left in the bin at the laundromat. If a person needs a coat, they can take it with no questions asked. The cleaned and sanitized coats will be placed on a rack to signify they are ready to go out the door. “Let’s fill this rack up and keep it full all winter,” said Dynes.

With the current state of the economy and rising prices, Dynes is expecting to see a greater need this year than in the previous four years of the coat drive. However, she knows the community will continue to step up and help those in need. “Every year of our coat drive, the numbers of coats given have increased,” she said. She thanked her customers and the community for seeing a need and helping to fill that need.

Miss Bubbles Laundry is open 24 hours for convenience.

Don’t have cash or quarters? Miss Bubbles Laundry has an app hooked up to each of its washing machines and dryers that will allow you to pay digitally.

To drop off coat donations, or to pick up a new coat, visit Miss Bubbles Laundry, 1323 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, or check out the Miss Bubbles Laundry Facebook page.

