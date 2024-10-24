MVL and WOAC all-conference soccer teams announced

Greenville junior Jayda Lyons was named to the All-MVL Second Team. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville senior captain Kevin Nguyen was named to the All-MVL Second Team. Franklin Monroe freshman Evan Addis was named to the All-WOAC First Team.

DARKE COUNTY — The MVL and the WOAC announced their all-conference soccer teams. Here are the Greenville and Franklin Monroe players that were named to these honors.

For the Greenville girls soccer team, junior Jayda Lyons was named to the All-MVL Second Team. Junior Rachael Wright was named a honorable mention. For the Greenville boys soccer team, senior Kevin Nguyen was named to the All-MVL Second Team. Senior Adam Edwards was named a honorable mention.

In the WOAC, Franklin Monroe freshman Evan Addis was named to the All-WOAC First Team. Junior David Reed was named as a special mention.