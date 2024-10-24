Sales in works for SpringMeade, Koester Pavilion

TROY — Premier Health and Upper Valley Medical Center are pleased to announce negotiations expected to result in the sale of SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City to Otterbein SeniorLife, as well as the operations of Koester Pavilion on the UVMC campus to Vancrest Healthcare Centers.

The transitions are on pace to be finalized before the end of December 2024, and more information will be shared when they are.

Since January, Lebanon-based Otterbein SeniorLife has served as the managing partner of SpringMeade Health Center, while Vancrest has managed the operations of Koester Pavilion. Staff at SpringMeade and Koester are employed by Otterbein SeniorLife and Vancrest, respectively.

“We are excited for what these transitions will mean for residents and employees on both campuses, as well as for the larger community,” said Kevin Harlan, president of Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center.

Otterbein Board Chair, Bill Brownson, said “Having operated SpringMeade since January, our board could not pass up the opportunity to acquire a like-minded organization focused on a resident-driven model, and committed to exceptional stewardship. We believe our organizations blend very well and together will contribute greatly to continued excellent services for residents and working experiences for employees.”

“We’re pleased to be a part of Koester Pavilion and Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center campus. We feel our missions align with a focus on care for both our residents and employees” said Mark White, president of Vancrest.